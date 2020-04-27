Rush to download COVIDSafe tracking app

More than 1.3 million Australians had downloaded the Federal Government's COVIDSafe app by Monday morning.

A MOBILE phone app that keeps a record of people you come into contact with, will save lives in the campaign against COVID-19 infections says the Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

The Federal Government has just launched the app, COVIDSafe which more than 1.3 Australians had downloaded by Monday morning.

Mr Hogan said he downloaded the app and hoped it sped up the community’s return to normal life.

“By downloading this app, you will save lives and you will save livelihoods,” Mr Hogan said.

“It’s important Australians know we are winning this battle, but it’s not over yet.”

“Downloading the app will get us one step closer to normality resuming.”

Mr Hogan said safety for the community and the chance to ease restrictions motivated the use of the app.

“The more people who download this app, the safer our community will be and the sooner restrictions can be safely lifted.” he said.

“This uses technology to automate and improve what health officials already do manually.”

“COVIDSafe speeds up the process of identifying people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus, quickly stopping further spread of the virus in the community.”

Mr Hogan said to be effective, users should have the app running in the background when they are coming into contact with others.

“Your phone would not need to be unlocked for the app to work,” he said.

“It then securely makes a ‘digital handshake’, which notes the date and time, distance and duration of the contact.

“All information collected by the app is securely encrypted and stored in the app on the user’s phone. No-one, not even the user, can access it.”

Mr Hogan said contact information would not be disclosed unless and until a person was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Once the person agreed and uploaded the data, only the relevant public health officials would have access to information.

The only information they were allowed to access would be close contacts – when a person came within approximately 1.5 metres of another app user for 15 minutes or more.

There have been questions about the privacy implications of the data the app collected.

Law Council of Australia president Ms Pauline Wright said while the council supported the apps design principles, there were still issues with legislation around data usage.

The Law Council welcomed the voluntary opt-in nature of the app, the prohibition of the collection, use and disclosure of COVID-19 app data for anything other than the primary purposes of the tracing app, and the explicit prohibition on the coercive use of the app as a condition of employment (current or former), entry to premises or participation in activities.

“There remain some outstanding concerns over the legislative framework that we hope will be addressed,” Ms Wright said.

“Most important is the concern that the Determination instrument underpinning the legality of the app makes no provision for oversight and reporting on its use.

“We also consider there to be ambiguities within the Determination surrounding the period that the National COVIDSafe Data Store is operational and when the obligation to delete information will commence.

“There is also an absence of ongoing obligations after the Determination ceases to be in effect.”

Ms Wright said there also continued to be an ambiguity whether laws authorising the issuing of law enforcement and intelligence warrants could override the prohibition on access.

She said the Determination did not include an express provision that it prevailed over all other laws.

“The government should deal with these issues when parliament resumes next month,” she said.

Mr Hogan said once the coronavirus pandemic was over and Australia no longer needs the app, the app and the information on it will be deleted permanently.

The App can be downloaded from the App stores.