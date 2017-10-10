Russ wins gold, Terrey settles for silver in Hobart

Andrew Terrey, left, and Matt Lobsey have been selected to represent Australia at the 2018 Hockey Masters World Cup.

Andrew Terrey, left, and Matt Lobsey have been selected to represent Australia at the 2018 Hockey Masters World Cup. Adam Hourigan Photography

HOCKEY: Spain is not going to know what has hit it.

Three Grafton Hockey Association masters stars will jet off to the Mediterranean next year after earning Australian selection for the 2018 Hockey Masters World Cup.

City Bears leader Michael Russ, Clocktower Hotel Royals captain Matt Lobsey and Sailors star Andrew 'Doc' Terrey will all don the green and gold after stellar performances at the Hockey Masters National titles in Hobart this past fortnight.

Russ captained the NSW Over 50s to their first gold medal this decade after it showed a fighting spirit to overcome Victoria in a gruelling final.

"It was tough going in Tasmania,” Russ said. "All the sides were evenly matched and there was nothing really in it across the whole championships.

"We had to dig deep to overcome Queensland in the round games and I think that really set us up for the grand final.”

Russ' side had been beaten during the round games by Victoria 4-1, but going into the final they knew they were in a with a chance if they could just keep fighting.

"We knew we were more competitive than the 4-1 scoreline suggested,” he said. "I think they went in a little cocky and we just went into it with heart.”

A late goal in the second half gave NSW the 2-1 victory with Russ earning selection for Australia. For a player who had broken his nose in two places a week before the tournament, it was no mean feat.

"I just got in there and soldiered on,” he said. "Being a World Cup year I know a lot of the blokes nominate so I wasn't confident of my chances getting in.

"It is a massive honour to represent Australia and I can't wait for Spain next year.”

Terrey narrowly missed out on national glory with his Over 60s side faltering at the final hurdle to take the silver medal after a tough penalty shootout loss.

But his efforts throughout the tournament turned selectors heads with Terrey earning his way into the green and gold despite being his final year in the age bracket.

"I definitely wasn't expecting selection,” he said. "It is always harder when you are at the top end of the age group. But I was happy with how I played and clearly the selectors were as well, I must have done something right.”

For Lobsey's Over 40s the attrition of the tournament showed through as injury struck the side forcing them to settle for fifth place.

The lack of troops throughout the tournament meant Lobsey had to stand up and play a lot more game time than first expected.

"I don't think our team was properly prepared for the tournament,” Lobsey said. "I played nearly a full tournament because of other people getting injured.

"It was a lot of work and it was tiring but I was satisfied with how I played overall.”

While Lobsey was aiming for another stint in the green and gold, it left his mind throughout the tournament, giving him a nice surprise when his name was called.

"I think this selection means a lot because it is playing in a World Cup,” he said. "Not many people can say they represented their country at that level.

"It just shows that all the extra hard work was worth it.”

Lobsey will be joined in the side by childhood friend Adam Bannister from Tamworth.

Grafton will also have one more connection to the World Cup next year with former GHA and Sailors club junior Andrew Newton selected for Australia Over-45s duty.