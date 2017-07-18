Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

RUSSELL Crowe was spotted at Kibbles in Casino buying pies and bacon and egg sandwiches for the kids.

Kibbles staff who served him didn't bat an eyelid but around Casino, residents asked for selfies with the famous film star.

Crowe has a property near Coffs Harbour was happy to have his photo taken with some of the locals including Richmond Valley Council staff Lena Ma and Heartland Magazine editor Jeff Gibbs.

Crowe has appeared in 43 films and three television series since his career began in 1985.

Born in New Zealand and moving to Australia when he was five, Crowe has won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Gladiator (2000) and was nominated twice more for The Insider (1999) and A Beautiful Mind (2001), making him the ninth actor to receive three consecutive Academy Award nominations.