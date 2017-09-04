29°
Russell makes the day just by grabbing a cuppa

CELEBRITY SELFIE: Workers at the Nyanggan Gapi coffee van couldn't believe it when Russell Crowe stepped up to buy coffee today.
YOU betcha Russell Crowe is still that much of a 'down to earth' Aussie that he'd order coffee from a van - particularly if it's supporting a good cause.

The Hollywood actor turned director is well known for casually popping up low key in his family's hometown of Coffs Harbour.

He did so again while back in town revisiting the sights of the city on Father's Day, stopping to order a coffee at the Nyanggan Gapi coffee van at Sealy Lookout, run by Aboriginal Corporation Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan - 2 Path Strong.

"We had a visit from the one and only Russell Crowe today at the Nyanggan Gapi coffee van," Kirsten Atkinson said in sharing a selfie on Facebook.

"Last week we had Steven Oliver from Black Comedy, this weekend Russell Crowe ... who will it be next weekend?

"Apart from meeting celebrities, each coffee you purchase from our Nyanggan Gapi helps us continue to run our learning centres, Gumbaynggirr language revitalisation programs and helps us become a fully self-sustainable organisation.

"Come up and enjoy the beauty of Niigi Niigi (Sealy Lookout) with us next weekend.

Sales from the coffee van are helping the not-for-profit corporation to grow and develop programs such as after school learning centres, language revitalisation programs and culture camps for indigenous youth on the Coffs Coast.

"Keeping our culture alive and ensuring our next generation have the chance to know their culture is something we are all passionate about at BMNAC and we truly appreciate everyone who has come along and helped support us along the along," the staff of Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan said in sharing the highlight of their day with followers on Facebook.

Great views and good coffee why wouldn't you take a drive to Sealy Lookout?

