Russell Crowe reflects on Anzac Day after the Coffs Harbour Dawn Service.
News

Rusty to speak at next year's Dawn Service?

Jasmine Minhas
30th Apr 2018 5:00 PM | Updated: 1st May 2018 9:06 AM

WILL Russell Crowe read the official Ode at next year's Anzac Day Dawn Service in Coffs Harbour?

In what could potentially draw massive crowds to next year's Dawn Service, RSL sub-Branch President Jason Prewett has contacted the Hollywood heavyweight's media team with the offer.

RSL sub-Branch Secretary and Parade Marshall Alan Jervis confirmed Mr Prewett has extended the offer to Russell, and is waiting for his response.

The offer comes after a video of Russell reflecting on Anzac Day went viral online.

The Oscar-winning actor was filmed at Coffs Harbour City Square just after attending the Dawn Service.

"Another beautiful dawn service organised by the Returned Services Club, the C.ex a big crowd turned up probably 5,000 at least, probably more, and as usual a great deal of enthusiasm and the comradery and spirit with people as they are walking in the dark towards the Dawn Service is something that I always appreciate," he said.

Russell called out a number of local politicians for failing to turn up to the Dawn Service, however he later apologised on Twitter following news they were attending Dawn Services in other neighbouring towns at the time.

Russell Crowe tweeted an apology after it was revealed Denise Knight, Andrew Fraser and Luke Hartsuyker had attended other dawn services around the region.
