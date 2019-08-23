Menu
An aerial view of Small Park, Ulmarra, where Clarence Valley Council wants to establish eight recreational vehicle camp sites.
Council News

RV camping will boost village once highway bypass opens

Tim Howard
by
23rd Aug 2019 12:00 AM
THE village of Ulmarra could earn itself the title of an RV Friendly community should plans for recreational vehicle camping in Small Park come to fruition.

At Clarence Valley Council's environment, planning and community committee meeting councillors recommended a DA that begins a process of allowing eight camping sites to be developed in the park, which also functions as the cricket ground, rodeo venue and tennis courts for the village.

The DA, which is council generated, has been exhibited in the village and has been well received by the community.

Of seven submissions to the council only one opposed the idea. One noted the success of the Maclean Showgrounds conversion to an RV friendly and the benefits it brought to Maclean.

Cr Greg Clancy said the imminent loss of the Pacific Highway traffic to Ulmarra made it an imperative put attractions like this in place for the community.

"They've got an active community there are the moment who are working hard to try to optimise the activities and the assets available for vistor and locals and this fits in nicely with what's happening there now,” he said.

Cr Karen Toms supported the idea, but asked why the expenses of putting together the DA for the park had not been included in the report.

General manager Ashley Lindsay said the expenses had been reported to council earlier as part of a response to the State Government's changes to the management of Crown lands.

He said the council had received a $90,000 grant to help smooth this process, but said he could give councillors the DA cost figures at next week's meeting

Cr Andrew Baker also supported the council's plan.

"I think whatever estimate of costs we come up with next week and the budget area that might come from shouldn't be hopefully detrimental to this proceeding,” he said

"(It should) simply let the people of Ulmarra know there will be some money come into play to address some of the issues that are perceived as post motorway issues.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

