RV facility given the tick as council selects preferred site

RV PROGRESS: Whitsunday Regional Council confirmed a preferred site for an RV facility in Proserpine on Wednesday. Contributed

AFTER approximately three years, the battle for a Recreational Vehicle (RV) site in Proserpine has moved one step closer as Whitsunday Regional Council confirmed a preferred location on Wednesday.

Two sites were being investigated as potential RV facility development areas, but St Catherine's Catholic School Campus Oval on Marathon St was pinpointed as the preferred spot this week. Mayor Andrew Willcox said he and Deputy Mayor John Collins had held talks to explore all options to develop an RV facility in Proserpine.

"As part of Council's community consultation to develop the Proserpine Sustainability and Future Growth Master Plan last year, a priority element was the desire to see an RV site established in Proserpine," he said.

"Council undertook extensive analysis of preferred options including the proposed Wilmar site, the old Shell Service Station, the Proserpine Showgrounds and the oval at the rear of St Catherine's School Marathon Street campus."

St Catherine's Catholic Primary School will be vacating the Marathon Street site at the end of the year and moving to the new campus on Renwick Rd.

Cr Willcox said talks with relevant stakeholders and "doing our due diligence" had revealed St Catherine's School oval as the best site.

"The due diligence undertaken included site set-up costs, ease of entry in and out of sites, proximity to Proserpine Main Street to maximise local business activation and site safety," Cr Willcox said.

Cr Collins said the RV site would be an asset to Proserpine, encouraging a flow of healthy traffic through the town as Main St and recreational facility upgrades draw to completion in the new year.

"(The site) is central, it has easy access off the highway and the area is in a safe precinct," he said.

"With the recent opening of the new water park, the Main Street upgrade to start soon and plans for improved facilities at Lake Proserpine, we are positioning Proserpine as the perfect detour for the drive market."

Cr Collins said council, along with the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce, had been involved in investigating potential sites for an RV facility since 2015.

The new addition to Proserpine would hopefully be ready for the next RV winter season, however no timeframe could be estimated at this stage, he said.

A media release said CEO Barry Omundson would seek necessary approvals, including appropriate design parameters and suitable commercial arrangement, before bringing a detailed report back to council.