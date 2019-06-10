Ryan bags upset win in North Coast Tennis Championship final

TENNIS: Joshua Ryan kept the Gold Coast dominance going at the 92nd North Coast Tennis Championships in Grafton with a straight-sets win in the AMT men's singles final over Baez Nielsen yesterday.

Ryan finished off his opponent in just over an hour with a 6-2 6-3 victory to claim the prestigious trophy.

"I thought I had a solid tournament. I felt like I served well and I was able to rely on that to get me through some tough matches,” Ryan said.

LOCKED IN: Joshua Ryan in the mens final of the North Coast Tennis Championships at Grafton on Monday. Adam Hourigan

The 22-year old fought his way into the final in style, with the highlight coming in a shock result against top seed Patrick Coates-Beadman early yesterday to seal a finals berth.

"For me the seeds aren't too much of a problem, if you want to win the tournament you have to beat the top guys eventually and I probably played my best tennis to knock Patrick (Coates-Beadman) out,” he said.

FIGHTING BACK: Baez Nielsen returns a ball in the mens final of the North Coast Tennis Championships at Grafton on Monday. Adam Hourigan

The young star made it to the semi-finals of the men's doubles alongside Tommy Hamilton before bowing out to Thomas Braithewaite and Aaron Osmond 6-3 6-4.