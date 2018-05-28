Ryan has eyes set on carnival run for Sckam

Darkening ridden by Matt McGuren is brought back to scale after winning Race 1 at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Darkening ridden by Matt McGuren is brought back to scale after winning Race 1 at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Adam Hourigan

Cl1 HCP: SCKAM is back for his second preparation under Junction Hill trainer Alan Ryan and, before he even hits the track, it's looking good.

Coming off a win and a third placing in his last two races earlier this year, it appears a move to the country for the former Chris Waller three-year-old was just what the doctor ordered.

In his early days on the track, the gelding by Irish speedster Street Cry struggled to find his feet among the provincial runners on the Central Coast, Newcastle and Gosford.

But since his move to Grafton in December, the gelding has locked in his footing, securing himself three placings and a first place in Lismore Coffs Harbour and Grafton.

"He'd been in the paddock for 10 days when we got him,” Ryan said.

"We started him at a shorter distance and we ran him straight up until he started performing for us.

"He's a lovely horse to train... you want to be able to get a handle on him.

"He can be a little flighty when he's not feeling well. He's got a few issues but I've got him in good form.”

Grafton jockey Matt McGuren will take the reins on Sckam when he jumps from Barrier 9 in the Grafton Hire Class 1 Handicap (1215m).

It will be McGuren's second time on the gelding, who is yet to have the same jockey for consecutive starts, after taking him round the track on his first ride at Grafton last year.

Ryan gave McGuren his first start as a young apprentice at the Grafton track four years ago, and said he was proud with where the young hoop had taken his career.

But not one to forget his roots, McGuren has ridden plenty of trackwork for his former boss in recent weeks, including the last lot of jump outs for Sckam.

"I really rate Matty,” Ryan said.

"He's up there with the best of them. He's a great bloke.

"Matt's jumped him out for us and gave us his last gallop.”

With today's race the start of the gelding's preparation, it should lead him right into the the July Racing Carnival.

Ryan has high hopes for Sckam, who he aims to race in his first Grafton carnival.

"We'd like him to show us enough form, and we might put him in the Guineas,” he said, "1600m will be a good race for him.”

As for today - Ryan thinks Sckam will do well if he can get in the right spot early.

"If he gets a bit of luck running, he will be running on in the finish,” he said.