Ryan Reynolds’ ‘filthy’ Joker tweet

DEADPOOL star and serial prankster Ryan Reynolds has posted a cheeky congratulatory tweet in light of the film Joker's monumental success.

But it's been poorly received by some of his followers.

Sharing a poster from the film starring Joaquin Phoenix as the sadistic clown from the Batman universe, Reynolds added the text "You mother f*cker," signing off with a heart emoji from Deadpool, Neo, Pennywise, Jesus, Hugh Jackman, The Wolfpack, Mr. Grey and Ted - the bulk of which are characters from other high-grossing films rated R in the US.

Acknowledging that "R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren't like the ones you're used to," in the caption, the A-lister's message has been liked by over 153,000,000 fans.

R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to... pic.twitter.com/OTy2BqIP4f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 25, 2019

However, one comment which has garnered over 300 likes, called it "filth", and called for the 43-year-old star to take it down.

"Wow, I'd hoped you'd deleted this filth. You need to apologise for this and take it down," the Twitter user said.

Ryan Reynolds strikes again. Picture: Getty Images.

Reynolds, who plays Marvel's potty-mouthed anti-superhero Deadpool, is known for sparking fake rivals against other actors - his most notorious being the long-running "feud" with Aussie actor Hugh Jackman.

He recently slammed the star in a video message for his birthday, calling him a "piece of sh*t".

Reynolds and Jackman have been locked in a faux feud since 2017. Picture: Getty Images.

Reynolds' most recent post comes after Joker was announced as the highest-grossing R-rated film ever at the worldwide box office, just beating out Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

Joker has earned over $1.16 billion, surpassing Deadpool's $1.14 billion and its sequel's $1.15 billion.

The controversial supervillain film has smashed records. Picture: AP.

The dark, nihilistic film directed by Todd Phillips, opened amid a storm of negative press over the comic book movie's treatment of violence and mental illness.

It has since smashed several box office records, destroying the record for biggest October international opening of all time.

Ahead of its US premiere earlier this month, American military personnel were told to be on the lookout during screenings after "dark web chatter" while undercover police officers were posted to cinemas across the US.

You can read our review of the film here