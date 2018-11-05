Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ryan Reynolds has roasted Hugh Jackman with a hilarious “political” video. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds has roasted Hugh Jackman with a hilarious “political” video. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Celebrity

Reynolds’ hilarious swipe at Hugh Jackman

by Elizabeth Zwirz
5th Nov 2018 11:58 AM

HUGH Jackman once again appears to be the focus of fellow actor Ryan Reynolds' off-kilter sense of humour, with the Deadpool star releasing a mock political ad about The Greatest Showman.

The parody, released on social media, runs for just over 40 seconds and talks about Jackman's latest movie, The Front Runner, in which he portrays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart. By Reynolds' reckoning, Jackman "has fooled some people into thinking he deserves an award".

"But before voting begins, some people should consider these facts," the video says, before going on to note that "Hugh Jackman isn't his real name."

It's actually "Hugh Michael Jackman," says an in-character Reynolds in the video, as a birth document highlighting the actor's middle name appears on the screen.

"Hugh Michael speaks with a charming accent but he's actually from Milwaukee," he adds, suggesting that Jackman contributed to the nation's unemployment rate by walking "off the job on Wolverine".

"Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this award season?" Reynolds says. "Or maybe there's a real foreigner from a bordering country who would really love it. A lot."

At that moment, an image of Reynolds, who was born in Canada, is seen.

"I'm not Ryan Reynolds and I approve this message," the video continues.

 

The pair have been engaged in an hilarious faux feud for months. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The pair have been engaged in an hilarious faux feud for months. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jackman, who portrayed P.T, Barnum in The Greatest Showman and has repeatedly played X-Men superhero Wolverine, reacted on Twitter with his own video captioned "HIGH ROAD." In the clip, Jackman is seen cleaning up dog droppings from atop a photo of Reynolds.

 

Reynolds has poked fun at his friend's expense in the past, including in Deadpool 2.

 

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Related Items

Show More
entertainment hugh jackman humour 'political' video roast ryan reynolds

Top Stories

    Python v cane toad: who will be the winner?

    Python v cane toad: who will be the winner?

    Environment No winners in this battle between a cane toad and a python.

    • 5th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    PARADE: Who took out all the prizes in Grafton's big parade

    premium_icon PARADE: Who took out all the prizes in Grafton's big parade

    News All the results of Jacaranda Street Parade

    • 5th Nov 2018 1:41 PM
    Jacaranda earrings all the craze

    premium_icon Jacaranda earrings all the craze

    News Jacaranda earrings ooze in popularity

    Lawrence leads Brothers to first innings points

    premium_icon Lawrence leads Brothers to first innings points

    Cricket OPENER scores workhorse half-century in face of stiff opposition.

    Local Partners