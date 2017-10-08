Ryan's return for prestigious award

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

LOCAL soprano Michelle Ryan has sung across the stages of Europe for the past seven years, but more recently, she's been more likely to be singing to the cane fields of home.

Taking a break from travelling the world to sing opera, Ms Ryan said the time at home had been well spent.

"It's been wonderful, I wish I could have both worlds. I'm a country girl at heart... so I wish I could live in a country town and still be a singer," she said.

Ms Ryan has still been busy, and is ready to step back on stage competing in a series of competition culminating in one at the end of the month that could win her one of the most prestigious in the country.

Soprano Michelle Ryan. Adam Hourigan

"The Lady Fairfax New York Scholarship is one of the most prestigious opera awards in Australia for singers under the age of 30," she said.

"It's a scholarship to go to New York and sing and study."

Ms Ryan, who qualified with four others for the finals in May, will prepare five pieces, two of which she will sing, alongside being judged on an acting workshop and interview.

She has also been travelling to other competitions including the Sydney Eisteddfod where she was a scholarship finalist as well as other smaller eisteddfods.

Locally, Michelle will perform twice in November, once in Grafton at the Christ Church Cathedral with pianist Crystal Smith on November 5 at 2pm , and at the Maclean Civic Hall on November 25 with local returning guest artists including Troy Castle, Connor Willmore and Ryan Enns.