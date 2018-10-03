‘Explosion of the eye’ blinds golf fan

Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the first day of the Ryder Cup.

Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the first day of the Ryder Cup.

A SPECTATOR struck by a golf ball at last weekend's Ryder Cup said she has lost the sight in her right eye and is planning to sue organisers.

Corine Remande, 49, had travelled to France from Egypt with her husband Raphael to watch the biennial showdown between Europe and the United States, held at Le Golf National club in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines just outside Paris.

But the avid golf fan's holiday ended abruptly when a tee shot from American Brooks Koepka veered left, landed among a crowd of spectators on the sixth hole and hit her in the right eye.

US Open champion Koepka swiftly apologised to Remande following the incident.

Remande however told AFP on Monday she planned to seek legal action, claiming there was no warning from officials before the ball hurtled into the gallery.

"Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers," Remande told AFP as she left the Croix-Rousse hospital in Lyon.

"Officials did not shout any warning as the player's ball went into the crowd."

Remande said she appreciated the gesture.

"I tried to stay positive with him so that he didn't lose his concentration," she said. "But once I was taken away, I didn't hear anything from the organisers."

Remande is set to consult a lawyer on Tuesday with a view to seeking damages.

"More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection," she said.

Remande received first aid on the spot before being transferred to a specialist eye hospital in Paris.

She was then driven to her parents' home in Lyon after doctors advised her not to fly immediately back to Egypt.

Scans on her eye revealed a "fracture of the right socket and the explosion of the eyeball", which, she said, surgeons managed to sew back together.

She explained: "However they told me I'd lost the sight in my right eye, and this was what was confirmed to me today (Monday)."

Her husband said: "In the best case scenario, she may be able to see shapes after the bruising eases in a month or so."

Contacted by AFP via email, the EPGA - the body which governs European golf - said it will "investigate" the incident, which could "take some time".

Brooks Koepka signs an autograph on his golf glove to a spectator he hit with his ball.

And after the match he said he felt terrible after realising what had happened.

Koepka said: "You don't want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman, and it's not a good feeling.

"I saw her. It looked like it hurt. She was bleeding pretty good. It looked like it hit her right in the eye so hopefully there's no loss of vision.

"It's not a fun feeling. I probably do it way more than I should. It seems just about every week we're hitting somebody and, you know, it's unfortunate because you're never trying to. It's hard to control a golf ball and especially for 300 yards. A lot of times, the fans are very close."

The incident occurred on the first day of competition at the sixth hole.

To receive articles like this direct to your inbox, sign up for our sports newsletter here