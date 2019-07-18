S*** HAPPENS: B-double comes to grief on highway

A B-DOUBLE was damaged after it ploughed into an abandoned trailer that was left parked on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The trailer jam-packed with manure was struck by the truck, south of Coffs Harbour, between the Bonville Station Rd and Archville Station Rd overpasses.

A B-double truck struck a trailer filled with manure south of Coffs Harbour this morning.

The impact caused a fuel tank on the B-double to rupture and saw fuel spill over the roadway.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews and Hazmat were called to decant more than 200 litres of fuel from the heavy vehicle and stop it spilling into roadside drains.

Emergency services decanted 200 litres of fuel from the heavy vehicle.

The driver, shivering in a fresh 5 degree morning around 5am was philosophical saying "oh well, s**t happens".

Police and traffic control crews navigated traffic around the scene until it was cleared.

It appears the trailer had been parked in the awkward spot with no tow vehicle to be found.

The B-double sustained heavy front end damage in the crash.