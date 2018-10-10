$300k cancer con jailed for at least two years

CANCER con Kelly Val Smith - who was living a "Walter Mitty-ish" fantasy life - will spend at least two years in jail for cheating family and friends of at least $300,000 by faking the deadly disease.

On Wednesday, District Court Chief Judge Michael Evans sentenced the mother-of-three to four years' jail with a non-parole period of two years for her "elaborate but unsophisticated" deception over three years.

Her cons included faking ovarian cancer, claiming her son needed a heart operation and stating her bank accounts had been frozen pending an Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) investigation.

Following a plea deal with prosecutors, Smith admitted to deceiving four family and friends - of $62,500, $30,000, $97,000 and $100,000 each - and falsifying a letter from a law firm.

But she did have further victims who were not part of the charged offending.

Smith conned her friends and family by promising to "gift" them up to $2 million as part of a Victims of Crime compensation payout - which did not exist - in exchange for the money.

Victim Michelle Ingley-Smith. Picture: Greg Higgs

Outside court, her step-mother-in-law, Michelle Ingley-Smith, said the one remaining question she had was, "why".

"But I've come to the resolve that we'll never get that question answered," she said.

"Her actions were evil as far as we are concerned - reprehensible damage has been done to our relationships.

"All of us, everyone who stands here, it has had a huge impact, friendships of 40 years plus and that didn't seem to matter to her."

Ms Ingley-Smith said she did not think Smith was capable of deceiving and stealing from loved ones and her decision to fake cancer was "despicable".

She said her behaviour was "calculated" and "manipulative" to convince family and friends to hand over money.

But she said Smith's crime would not prevent her from trusting others who seek financial help for cancer.

"I would still believe it - just not from her," she said.

Judge Evans said a psychological report showed Smith had been suffering from some mental health conditions and she was not motivated by greed.

"You became Walter Mitty-ish in a naive and foolish attempt to resolve your problems of finance and to make yourself feel better," he said.

"You created a fanciful world that gave you empowerment. However you are unable to control it."

But Judge Evans said he found it hard to accept Smith was contrite and remorseful because she did not admit the offences until the eleventh hour, was late to apologise and would not say where the money went.

"The circumstances of your offending are unusual - this is not a matter where you have used your position as a professional or a director or as part of a commercial operation to defraud clients or customers," he said.

"Your victims are individuals within your own circle of friends and members of your family - you breached your friendships and preyed on people that had no reason to do anything but trust you.

"The impact on your victims has been real and significant."

Smith confessed to four counts of deception and one of dishonest dealing with documents.

She falsified a letter from Adelaide law firm TGB in order to avoid repaying a $12,000 debt to a member of her family.

Last month, the court was told Smith spent much of her adult life portraying herself as a "magnet for misfortune", constantly beset by bad luck, assailed by criminal acts and suffering from ovarian cancer.

She wept in the dock as her family and friends denounced her calculated, despicable, toxic, narcissistic ongoing deception that drained their finances and destroyed their relationships.

Ms Ingley-Smith said the family was grieving "the loss of what was once an unbreakable bond of family".

Her lifelong friend, hospital fundraiser and counsellor Theresa Whitehorn, said Smith's illness claims had "pinpointed my soft spot", duping her into loaning thousands of dollars.

As a result, she was left in near-ruin financially, at one stage having her electricity cut off for non-payment.

"She broke me in all ways possible and I didn't know how to recover," she said.