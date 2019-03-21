Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adelaide coach Don Pyke says clubs have to be smarter in their use of runners this season after restrictions have been placed on their time on the field. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images
Adelaide coach Don Pyke says clubs have to be smarter in their use of runners this season after restrictions have been placed on their time on the field. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images
AFL

Pyke on board with runners’ rules

by Jesper Fjeldstad
21st Mar 2019 12:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Adelaide coach Don Pyke has revealed the Crows have started to design new ways of communication between the coaches and the players now that the rules have changed for the runners.

Adelaide and Port Adelaide will use big boards on the sidelines with the new restrictions on the runners, who will only be allowed on the ground once a goal is kicked.

The AFL has issued the clubs with LED boards, but that the clubs considered them too small - they were essentially an oversized tablet and would not be able to be read from all players on the ground.

The clubs will now devise their own board for communication and will rely on players keeping an eye on the interchange bench to stay up to speed with the coaches' instructions.

Pyke was pragmatic about the changes as he spoke to Triple M as some of his colleagues, notably Hawthorn premiership coach Alastair Clarkson, has questioned the changes.

"It's probably a change that's been on the cards for 18 months," Pyke said.

"The AFL flagged it a while back.

"Probably the frustration from the coaches' group is that it's gone from unfettered use of the runners to quite restricted use - there's no middle ground.

"We'll adapt - it's going to be the same for everyone.

"The challenge is to make sure that we're effective in how we use our runner after goals are kicked.

"Also working with our players around the rotations because a lot of clubs are using their runners to aid the rotations and make sure guys are coming off at the right time.

"We've spent a fair bit of time with the players challenging their views.

"Ultimately we want to be playing the game not looking across at a board to take cues and directions.

"Hopefully the board's more there for our guys to see as an in-between communication mode.

"We'll see how it evolves; it's going to be a change and certainly removes a bit of the coaching component."

More Stories

Show More
adelaide crows afl afl runners don pyke
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    premium_icon WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    Politics Daily Examiner reporter Tim Jarrett sits down with each Clarence candidate to discuss the big issues in the electorate ahead of the NSW election

    Proud club pulls the pin on eve of season kick-off

    premium_icon Proud club pulls the pin on eve of season kick-off

    Rugby League MAGPIES will not field a team in first grade for 2019 NRRRL season.

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Eating with some relish

    premium_icon CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Eating with some relish

    Opinion Our mysterious columnist flirts with our food fetishes

    Grafton: a city with two tales

    Grafton: a city with two tales

    Opinion OPINION: 'Inclusiveness is easy when we all look the same...'