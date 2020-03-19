Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his six-week-old daughter in 2017.
A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his six-week-old daughter in 2017.
Crime

SA father charged over death of baby

19th Mar 2020 8:29 PM

A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his baby in 2017.

Police charged the 30-year-old Mount Gambier man on Thursday over the death of the six-week-old baby girl, who was taken to Whyalla Hospital in respiratory arrest and with serious injuries in June 2016.

She was transferred to the Women's and Children's Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The man is due to appear before the Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Friday.

Originally published as SA father charged over death of baby

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

crime domestic violence manslaughter violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Five coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        premium_icon BREAKING: Five coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        News A FIFTH case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed this afternoon.

        Yamba tavern owner to isolate after NZ charity bike ride

        premium_icon Yamba tavern owner to isolate after NZ charity bike ride

        Health After the Smiling for Smiddy ride in NZ was cancelled half way, Matt Muir won’t be...

        Council’s advice for eventholders when it comes to COVID-19

        premium_icon Council’s advice for eventholders when it comes to COVID-19

        News Plunge Festival takes a dive but it’s not all over yet - what’s still on and what’s...

        CLARENCE SHUTS DOWN: What's closed, cancelled or postponed

        CLARENCE SHUTS DOWN: What's closed, cancelled or postponed

        News List of Clarence Valley events impacted by COVID-19