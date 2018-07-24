School horror as child stabbed

Renmark High School, in South Australia's Riverland was the target of a foiled school massacre by two former students. Kelly Barnes/The Australian

A SCHOOLGIRL has been stabbed in the back by another pupil at South Australia's Renmark High and is in a serious condition.

A police spokesman told news.com.au emergency services were called to the school, about 250kms northeast of Adelaide, after receiving reports "one female student had stabbed another" around 2.40pm Tuesday.

The accused 18-year-old has been arrested and is expected to be charged this evening.

The police spokesman said the alleged offender was taken into custody about an hour after authorities were called to the scene.

An Ambulance SA spokeswoman told news.com.au "a child has been stabbed and is in a serious condition".

The school went into lockdown in response to the incident but the measure has since been lifted and students have been released.

In a statement issued by the SA Department of Education to news.com.au, a spokesman said staff and paramedics administered first aid to the 17-year-old victim, before she was transported to hospital.

"Police were called to Renmark High School today in response to an incident in which a student stabbed another student," the statement read.

"The school was placed in lockdown and an ambulance called.

"It is our understanding that the incident is the result of a dispute between two students and did not represent a specific threat to the wider school community.

"The Department for Education is liaising with the school to ensure appropriate responses are put in place, including counselling and support for students and staff."

An assessment is being made as to whether additional security measures are required, according to the spokesman.

The school's website describes the institution as "a leader in education".

"We develop the academic, physical, emotional and spiritual skills, knowledge and attitudes within students to enable them to meet future challenges as responsible, proud and respected people," the site reads.

But Renmark High School, in the Riverland region of SA, has been plagued by severe safety concerns in recent months. The school was the target of a foiled massacre plot in which two teenage boys allegedly planned to slaughter staff and students at the end of the fourth term in 2017.

The teens, now aged 19 and 17, were arrested in November last year over their alleged plan to attack the school with guns and explosives.

Both were later charged with solicit to murder and the 19-year-old also faces four aggravated counts of threatening to kill.

Last week, lawyers for the boys applied to have the charges thrown out of court, saying their clients were just "talking tough".

The Adelaide Magistrates Court heard the teens were "obsessed" with school shootings in the US, including the infamous Columbine massacre.

Prosecutor Jim Pearce QC told the court the teenagers had formed a suicide pact and were making molotov cocktails and homemade explosive devices.

Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard is expected to deliver her ruling next month on whether there is a case to answer.

