Crime

'Sabotage on vehicle could have been fatal'

16th Aug 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is still shaken by a senseless act of sabotage on his vehicle that he says could have caused a fatality.

Two weeks ago Bald Knob man Bill Sorensen's brake lines to his Landcruiser were cut while he was shopping inside Woolworths at Beerwah.

He was only in the supermarket for 10 minutes, but it was enough time for someone to cut the line five times on the driver's side and once on the other.

"I tried to back out and the brake pedal went to the floor," he said.

Mr Sorensen's vehicle was towed and inspected by a mechanic, who confirmed it had been sabotaged.

He said the attack was as random as it was irresponsible.

"I've got no idea who would do something like this, I think it's a pretty mean act.

"It's pretty serious when you think about it.

"I could have run over someone or run into another vehicle.

"It could have easily caused someone's death."

Mr Sorensen reported the incident to police, who he said were investigating.

He is calling on anyone who may have witnessed the incident inside the Beerwah supermarket carpark on Tuesday, July 31 about 8.10am to contact police immediately.

Mr Sorensen urged other motorists to be aware of what could happen when you were away from your vehicle.

"It just goes to show you need to be aware of your vehicle and what could happen when you're not around."

bald knob beerwah crime motoring
The Sunshine Coast Daily

    UPDATE: Eatonsville fire threat

    News Fire crews from around the area join in the fight to save Eatonsville properties from blaze

• 16th Aug 2018 7:10 AM

    • 16th Aug 2018 7:10 AM
    Eatonsville properties under threat from out-of-control fire

    Breaking Gwydir Highway has been closed in both directions due to blaze

    Rescue helicopter dispatched to man burnt in bushfire

    Breaking Man burnt trying to drive through fire at Carnham

    Community support helps Tigers lift up life member

    AFL TRIVIA night blows fundraising expectations out of the water.

