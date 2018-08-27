Weir’s Victoria Derby Approach

SOUTH Australina-bred three-year-old Approach Discreet took a significant step towards some Melbourne Spring Carnival features with his impressive win at Morphettville last weekend.

In the care of Australia's leading trainer Darren Weir, Approach Discreet made it successive wins when he powered away from rivals to win by 8.5 lengths and looms as a leading Victoria Derby prospect.

Approach Discreet was bred by former South Australian Jockey Club Chairman David Peacock and continued an outstanding record for the family.

A son of Peacock's former top mare Very Discreet who was placed at Group 1 level, Approach Discreet was sold for $360,000 as a yearling.

"She was a lovely mare Very Discreet and it's nice to see him winning like he did,'' Peacock said.

"I sold him, the first time I've sold a horse through the Inglis Sale and he was the highest priced Dawn Approach at the sale.

"He's a lovely big fella, and his full-brother is even bigger.

"He sold for $450,000 at the Magic Millions Sale on the Gold Coast and Godolphin ended up buying him,'' he said.

Weir is likely to bring the horse who still has plenty to learn back to Adelaide for the Listed Morphettville Guineas over the 1600m on September 8.

"Talking to the boss pre-race, he's got aims that he may end up in a Derby later in the year,'' Weir's foreman Jarrod McLean said.

"For a fleeting second getting to the turn I thought Chris Symons (aboard stablemate Reward For Silence) may have pinched it.

"But he (Approach Discreet) was strong late and really powered through the line,'' he said.

Approach Discreet was a $201 Victoria Derby chance when Ladbrokes markets first opened, $101 before Saturday and now finds himself a $16 second favourite behind The Autumn Sun.

He's a $26 chance for the $2m Caulfield Guineas.