Sacked workers want answers after hwy contractor fall out

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Highway build.

HIGHWAY subcontractors have demanded answers from the state government as to why a primary contractor with extensive financial woes was tendered for works on the Glenugie to Tyndale section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Ostwald Bros, which is a Darling Downs-based civil construction company, announced last week it entered into voluntary administration. It came after the company sacked 2000 workers from the site without any forewarning two weeks ago.

One sacked sub contractor Mary* said there were warning signs in the months prior to company's shock announcement. One of the most significant, Mary said was the five month payment stoush between Ostwald Bros and its sub-contractors.

Mary questioned why the state government and Seymour Whyte didn't dig deeper into the company's financials before awarding the tender for earthworks part of the project.

"They should have jumped on it sooner," she said.

Mary alleged her contract from Ostwald said subbies would be paid by the hour and initially that was the case.

However, Mary said earlier this month workers were back-charged pay after an Ostwald administration staffer visited the site and explained payment was based on a set number of hours worked.

One subbie was allegedly backcharged $9000, according to Mary.

He said an email was sent to all of Ostwald's subbies saying payment outstanding for May/June was unknown.

The pay dispute was no secret Mary said with Roads and Maritime and the lead contractor Seymour Whyte made aware of the stoush.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesman responded to the concerns and said: "In accordance with NSW Government guidelines, financial assessments of companies (contractors) are carried out before any major contract is awarded".

The spokesman said the responsibility to screen company finances was on the primary contractor, Seymour Whyte.

"Contractors are responsible for assessing financial capacity and direct payments to subcontractors they engage. Ostwald Brothers was a subcontractor to Seymour Whyte Constructions Pty Ltd," he said.

"Roads and Maritime and the NSW Government will continue to carry out financial due diligence when assessing pre-qualified contractors for major contracts in line with the NSW Government Financial Assessment Services Scheme, managed by the NSW Department of Finance, Services and Innovation."

*Name changed to protect identity.