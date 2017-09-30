Sad end for beloved op shop

CLOSING UP: The Whitehouse manager Ann Sinclair starts packing the remaining goods after the closure of the op shop.

IF YOU'RE an op shop devotee then brace yourself, the The Whitehouse second-hand store is no more.

The pre-loved furniture and bric-a-brac institution closed its doors this week as the last remaining items were packed up and taken away.

At the helm of the long running arm of the Grafton Uniting Church, Ann Sinclair said it was time for her to wind back.

"My husband's retired and I'd like to join him,” Ann said.

Ann took over the running of the store two decades ago and, like most volunteer positions, "there was no-one to take the job on.”

Reverend James Annesley said he realised the store will really be missed in Grafton.

"It supplied people with really affordable furniture, some of the cheapest around.”

The other impact on the op shop was the drop in the number of furniture donations over the past few years and the fact the volunteers were getting older.

"We had to buy a lot of things ourselves. People are more likely to try to sell their stuff now on the internet now. And picking up and transporting heavy items of furniture around isn't easy. It's hard to get young ones to volunteer.”

The two front rooms of The Whitehouse will be transformed into office space for Uniting (formerly Uniting Care) over the coming weeks, the corporate branch of the church that administers social welfare services like aged care packages and childcare.

"The did have an office up in Prince St, out the back of a building but it were pretty invisible. Now they will be more visual with street frontage. Everything will be on the same site now, ” Rev. Annesley said.

Thankfully all is is not lost as the very popular tea rooms at The Whitehouse will still be operating as per normal with a now semi-retired Ann still in charge.

"Some of the op shop volunteers will be helping out in the tea rooms too. Although these changes have been coming for a while I think they were still a bit shocked by how quickly it all happened in the end.

"The volunteers that have helped out over the years have been extraordinary. We really appreciated all they have done and the difference they made serving the community.

"We're also very thankful to the generous people who have donated furniture and goods over the years. It had blessed many.”