Sad resignation to Jacaranda Festival decision

This year’s Grafton Jacaranda Festival will not be going ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.

This year’s Grafton Jacaranda Festival will not be going ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.

IN A blow to the Grafton community looking to get back on their feet from the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival have made the heartbreaking call to postpone this year's event.

The Grafton Jacaranda Festival Committee made the announcement in an online Zoom meeting last night and announced to sponsors, stakeholders, queen candidates and members the Jacaranda Festival will not take place in 2020.

Here's how you reacted to the news:

Lydia Gabanski: Very sad but the best decision given what's happening at the moment

Tina Hunter: Definitely the best decision.

Kez Bowers-Thomson: Wise decision under the circumstances

Leonie Gardiner: So sad but I think the best decision

Draconial Raven: Another social gathering removed due to what ever rules the powers that be have put in place.

Susan Polsen: Not the first event to be cancelled due to COVID

Judy Price: Sad but necessary.

The Jacaranda Festival committee has pulled the pin on this year’s even over COVID-19 concerns.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said the decision was not taken lightly and was based on the committee's focus on the health and safety of everyone involved.

"We're heartbroken to have had to make this call," Mr Blackadder said.

"But due to the pandemic and the uncertainty around where things will be in late October we had no other choice.

"This decision was made after meeting with our key sponsors and stakeholders and it was unanimous that we postpone until more certain times in 2021 when we can invite everyone to a bigger and better event."

More Stories:

400+ PHOTOS: 2019 Jacaranda Queen Crowning Ceremony

100+ PHOTOS: All the smiles of Jacaranda float procession

60+ PHOTOS: The amazing Caringa Ball in pictures

50+ PHOTOS: Jaca Fun Run adds splash of colour to festival

All the big winners at 85th Jacaranda Festival