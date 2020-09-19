SADDLE UP: Campdraft club carries on with training day

THE Copmanhurst Campdraft may be cancelled in 2020, but that won’t stop the cowboys and cowgirls of Big River Campdraft Club from having a good time.

All set for an epic training day on Saturday September 26, the club will congregate at Hawthorne Park in South Grafton for a range of skill-building activities.

Participants will partake in dry work, spend time on the mechanical cow, and finish off with cut out, arena and cattle work.

With limited spots available, Australian Bushman’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association members are being encouraged to act fast.

To book your spot, email brccc02@gmail.com.au or 0402 079 564. COVID rules and guidelines will be in place for the event.