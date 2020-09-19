Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Local campdraft competitor Katelyn Becker in the junior draft.
Local campdraft competitor Katelyn Becker in the junior draft.
Rodeo

SADDLE UP: Campdraft club carries on with training day

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Sep 2020 11:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Copmanhurst Campdraft may be cancelled in 2020, but that won’t stop the cowboys and cowgirls of Big River Campdraft Club from having a good time.

All set for an epic training day on Saturday September 26, the club will congregate at Hawthorne Park in South Grafton for a range of skill-building activities.

Posted by Big River Campdraft Club Inc on Thursday, 17 September 2020

Participants will partake in dry work, spend time on the mechanical cow, and finish off with cut out, arena and cattle work.

With limited spots available, Australian Bushman’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association members are being encouraged to act fast.

To book your spot, email brccc02@gmail.com.au or 0402 079 564. COVID rules and guidelines will be in place for the event.

big river campdraft club school holidays
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TIP TOP: Basketball tournament heads to Grafton

        Premium Content TIP TOP: Basketball tournament heads to Grafton

        Basketball Growing list of teams to contest North Coast Shield at revamped venue.

        Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Premium Content Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Business An industry leader says many businesses face shutting their doors

        Grafton train station in line for an upgrade

        Premium Content Grafton train station in line for an upgrade

        News Clarence Valley small businesses will be able to take part in the design and...

        Asphalt work to take place on new Maclean interchange

        Premium Content Asphalt work to take place on new Maclean interchange

        News Changed traffic conditions and local detours will be in place at the Maclean...