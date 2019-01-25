Saddling up for best year yet

READY TO PLAY: Grafton Polocrosse Club gears up for a match during their annual carnival at Hawthorne Park. INSET: Jaeben Loy in action for NSW.

READY TO PLAY: Grafton Polocrosse Club gears up for a match during their annual carnival at Hawthorne Park. INSET: Jaeben Loy in action for NSW. Contributed

POLOCROSSE: Grafton Polcrosse Club has continued to go from strength to strength since returning to the field at Hawthorne Park two years ago and club president Scott Bergen has suggested 2019 could be the best year yet.

The club is set to return to the training paddock in early February as it gears up for the first carnival of the season at Guyra on March 23-24.

With more than 40 members now taking up the sport, Bergen said there was still room for anyone who was interested in taking it up.

"It is the only team-based sport on horseback and it is a sport that the whole family can get involved in,” he said.

The club will also be taking part in the Blue Bandage initiative introduced by Polocrosse Australia this season.

The initiative will allow the club to home a beginners kit for the sport, and introduce new players in a non-competitive environment. The Blue Bandage will come to Grafton during the club's annual carnival in June.

"It is just another chance for us to attempt to drive numbers and get more people involved in playing our sport,” Bergen said. "All you need is a horse. You don't need any experience, and it is all for fun.”

Polocrosse is a sport that knows no age limits with the Grafton club members ranging from kids as young as seven to masters in their 60s.

The club is also home to NSW representative Jaeben Loy who will make the step up into the senior grades this season. Loy was part of the NSW team at the Australian Junior Championships last year, but will face a tough task as he rises through the age ranks.

"Jaeben is back and ready to get fired up for another season in the saddle,” Bergen said.

"He is a great young player but he does step up another age group this year. He has had a fair bit of experience playing against senior players but he will not have it easy.”

Loy will be aiming to make it into the NSW side once again in the intermediate division this year with trials for the squad held in Sydney in June.

The Grafton club will also host high-profile training clinics at their Hawthorne Park base during next month with Australian polocrosse representative Laura Donnelly leading the sessions.

If you want to get involved in polocrosse contact Scot Bergen at Grafton Polocrosse Club on 0457 341 530.