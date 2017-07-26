Safe and inclusive sounds nice... and ambiguous

PLEASE EXPLAIN: The Clarence Valley community cites safety and inclusiveness as major components to a successful plan for its future but what does that mean?

CLARENCE Valley Council's public consultations revealed "overwhelmingly” the most important thing to people living in our community was that it was a safe and inclusive place.

On the surface that sounds wonderful but the word "safe” threw me a little.

I'm not sure if those two requests are separate or linked in their vision but both are open to incredibly diverse interpretations.

For starters, aren't we already safe?

If the Clarence Valley sat bang in the middle of the Gaza Strip I'd understand the concern but the fact we have the freedom to participate in a community forum to express our safety concerns kind of answers that question for us.

So it was a little disconcerting the people of the Clarence were feeling so unsafe (or anticipating so) they had to make it a priority for our future council planning.

We could have asked for anything but this was our "overwhelming” response.

Safe is a loaded word, so to speak. It can mean a place where children can roam freely and parents can be relaxed about it but it can also mean living in a gated community with 24-hour security.

It can mean a place that has things you are familiar and happy with but where others might not feel the same way. That's where the inclusive comes in - but more on that later.

Community safety doesn't stop at people's front doors either. There's no denying that domestic violence is an epidemic in Australia, so ensuring women and children feel as safe at home as they do in a council- owned park should be just as important for a safe and inclusive Clarence Valley.

But will that be part of our plan for the future too?

Do we want CCTV on every street corner? Or night patrols? Will helicopter parents still be helicopter parents if the community does become safer? How do you measure safety anyway?

One way of making a safer community is by actively engaging with it. Join a group, attend an event, extend the hand of friendship to someone you may not necessarily cross paths with in your day-to-day life.

Sitting at home alone or with your family, living insularly within a small group or worrying about stuff that is out of your control doesn't make a safer community.

There are 50,000 people living in this region but our diversity seems "overwhelmingly” white, straight and Christian.

Is this what we want Clarence Valley Council to be pro-actively securing for our future safety and inclusiveness - more of the same? How inclusive do the people who don't meet those requirements and are already living in the Clarence feel now? And what if our demographic was to become more diverse?

Two of our neighbours display high-profile cultural diversity. Woolgoolga is home to the largest Sikh Indian population outside of a metropolitan area, while Coffs Harbour has a noticeably diverse population thanks to its intake of African refugees. Are they safe and inclusive communities by Clarence standards?

Ditto for members of our still "overwhelmingly” closeted LGBTI community or people suffering from drug addiction or mental illness, sometimes both at once. Will our plan ensure they are more comfortable living here in our safe and inclusive community?

Stereotypes being amplified by government and the media don't help with our ingrained fear of anything different to which we are accustomed. In fact, I'll go as far as blaming them for the fact we cite safety as one of the major issues that needs to be addressed as we plan our future Clarence Valley.

I'm sure a lot of what has been mentioned here has been considered by many people who voiced their concerns at the community forum but as you can see they are hollow words and the intention behind them might not be as "safe” or "inclusive” as we imagine our Utopian image of the Clarence Valley to be.

Perhaps a more "welcoming and inclusive” community would be a better moniker for our future plans.

The "safe” aspect goes hand in hand with that approach anyway.