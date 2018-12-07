Safe hands secures top side's undefeated night run

IN FORM: Services seamer Jack Blanch shows a straight seam during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between South Services and GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park.

NIGHT CRICKET: A dominant performance with both bat and ball has ensured South Services regained a level of pride under lights in Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket action.

Spearheaded by an unbeaten knock to Rohan Green, who enjoyed a rare opportunity to open the batting, South Services exacted revenge against a weakened Happy Smiles Easts outfit.

Green hit 40 not out, and combined well with fellow opener Dylan Cleaver (32) as they put on 71 for the opening wicket, with South Services cruising to a target of 95 inside the 12th over.

It was a case of working the field, with the Services batsmen putting the pressure back on the Easts field by running quick singles and the odd two.

It was a role reversal for the Easts' batting line-up, whose penchant for finding the rope proved to be their downfall.

Top-order hitter Craig Paul managed to tick the runs over in the early stages, providing the highlight of the innings with a towering bomb over the rope at midwicket, but it was also his downfall when he holed out in the same direction off the next over.

Services young seamer Jack Blanch (3 for 17 off 3) got the wicket of Paul, and was the pick of the bowlers along with the efforts of opening pace bowler Linden Harris (2 for 6 off 3.4).

But the South Services bowlers were only as good as the effort in the field, with Jasper Peady (3) and Jack Kelleher (2) sparking the side with their safe hands, while spinner Brad Scott also affected a sharp, direct-hit run out.

South Services have maintained their unblemished record under lights and now take a commanding lead in the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket competition more than 13points clear of second-placed Brothers McKimms Real Estate.

Brothers will get an opportunity to shorten that gap next week when they meet Coutts Crossing Inspirations Paints in what will be the final game of night cricket before the Christmas break.

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION

Round 7

SOUTH SERVICES V HAPPY SMILES EASTS

At McKittrick Park

Toss: GDSC Easts

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

R Nelson c S McLennan b L Harris 17

B Knight c S McLennan b L Harris 14

C Paul c J Peady b J Blanch 26

H Cameron C J Kelleher b B Scott 4

R Spies c J Peady b J Blanch 9

G Connor c J Peady b J Blanch 3

S John c Kelleher b J Blanch 0

J Harrison run out 4

A Treddinich lbw b J Kelleher 4

R Gillett not out 3

T Petterson run out 4

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 4, nb 1) 6

ALL-OUT for 94

Overs: 19.4

Bowling: J Amos 2-0-18-0, DW Cleaver 4-0-20-0, L Harris 3.4-1-6-2, BG Scott 3-0-18-2, J Blanch 3-0-17-3, J Kelleher 2-0-5-1, R Green 2-0-9-0

South Services 1st Innings

DW Cleaver b B Palmer 32

R Green not out 42

J Ellis not out 14

Extras (b 1, lb 0, w 5, nb 2) 8

ONE wicket for 96

Overs: 12.3

FoW: 1-71(DW Cleaver)

Bowling: SJ John 3-0-15-0, J Harrison 2-0-18-0, B Palmer 4-0-22-1, R Gillett 2-0-22-0, H Cameron 1-0-10-0, C Paul 0.3-0-8-0