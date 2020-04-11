Safety first in health recruitment drives say authorities

NORTH Coast health authorities say a recruitment drive to bolster number during the COVID-19 pandemic will not put any older health workers returning to the work force at risk.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said while older workers have not been specifically targeted for recruitment, there are already measures in place to ensure their safety.

“In Northern NSW Local Health District, we’re encouraging anyone to apply for our

casual and vacant positions,” Mr Jones said.

“We are not specifically targeting retired hospital workers, or any particular age groups.

“All applications will be reviewed on an individual basis.

“We have had a number of recently retired staff approach us about rejoining the

workforce, and we welcome their interest.

“Individual applicants would be assessed according to the selection criteria, including

experience and suitability for the role.”

Mr Jones said other health authorities have looked at ways to get previously active health professional to return to the workforce.

He said NSW Heath is aware that the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency

(AHPRA) and National Registration Boards are working on ways to allow some

groups of health practitioners, who have previously been registered, to assist in the

COVID19 surge workforce.

Previously registered practitioners who are interested in this should monitor the AHPRA website for developments.

“We have been working with our local health partners in North Coast Primary Health

Network and General Practices to identify doctors who can offer their skills if

required,” Mr Jones said.

“To date we have received a good number of offers, so approaching retired

GPs is not necessary at this stage.”

Mr Jones said NSW Health has adopted the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee

(AHPPC)’s definition of Vulnerable Workers in relation to COVID-19.

This states that vulnerable workers are health care workers who are:

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 50 and over with one or

more chronic medical conditions

People aged 65 and over with chronic medical conditions listed on the

Australian Department of Health website

People aged 70 and over

People with compromised immune systems listed on the Australian

Department of Health website that place them at greater risk of severe

complications from COVID-19.

The health district wants frontline health workers to join its workforce in response to COVID-19.

He said a range of casual positions were advertised for nurses, allied health professionals, security, cleaners and wardsperson roles.

Mr Jones said the district was encouraging anyone who has experience in health or related roles to come forward and apply.

“We have ongoing casual recruitment opportunities throughout the year, but this is a targeted effort to attract people who can help us respond now and in the coming months as this pandemic continues,” Mr Jones said.

“This boost to our workforce will ease pressure on our existing workforce and enhance our capacity – ensuring we can continue to deliver high-quality care for the local community.

Interviews are being conducted weekly, in a continual process of application and review.

“We encourage anyone who is interested, to visit our website and apply now,” Mr Jones said.

“I also want to congratulate our existing workforce on the incredible job they’re doing so far, and thank them for their willingness to adapt and respond as the situation changes.

“From clinical care, to support services, to planning and administration, our team is working exceptionally hard, and should be extremely proud of their efforts.”

For more information on positions available and how to apply, visit the NNSWLHD website: https://nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/about/employment/casual-positions-open-now/.

Keep up to date with the local response to COVID-19 here.