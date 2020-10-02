Safety improvements coming to Big River Way

Grafton and Casino exits on Big River Way at Glenugie.

CHANGED traffic conditions will be in place on Big River Way at Glenugie from next week for road safety improvements to be carried out.

The work will involve vegetation removal, drainage improvements and installation of safety barrier along the road shoulder on a one kilometre section of road north of Eight Mile Lane.

The work will start on Tuesday October 6 and will be carried out on weekdays from 7am to 6pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm for five weeks, weather permitting.

Some lane closures will be in place in the area of work and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.