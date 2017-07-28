Safety signs for Wooli Beach

The Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club wants to improve on the current signage at Wooli Beach

FOLLOWING the drowning death of Geoffrey Blackadder at Wooli Beach on Boxing Day last year, the Blackadder family has donated $2500 to the Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club to try and make sure the tragedy is never repeated.

Mr Blackadder died saving his three young nieces who were caught in a rip, and Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club president Tony Dougherty said they aimed to use the money to erect information signs warning swimmers of the danger of rips at Wooli Beach.

"The sign at Wooli at the moment is very small, and we should have a big sign because Wooli Beach is a dangerous beach,” Mr Dougherty said.

"The family came to us a few months ago, and they had raised this money to help the club. We deliberated about what was the best way to use this special money, and we wanted to put it towards a special cause, and we thought they best thing to do was to increase surf safety awareness.

"Whoever swims at Wooli Beach can get caught in a rip, so the signs should have information on identifying a rip and what people need to do if they get caught.”

Mr Dougherty said the club was in the early stages of planning the signs and hoped to have them in place by summer.

"We've got to run it past Clarence Valley Council, and the club is prepared to put in whatever we need to do to make a decent sign and honour the memory of Geoff Blackadder,” Mr Dougherty said.

A member of the Blackadder family said they have been overwhelmed by the support they have received from the community, and wanted to thank everyone who donated, responded on Boxing Day last year and the Minnie Water Wooli Surf Live Saving Club.

"We don't really care how the club spends the money, as long as it's used to help someone else,” the family member said.

"We want this money to help other people. We don't want this tragedy to happen to anyone else, and hopefully it won't happen again.”