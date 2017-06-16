Safety switch brings down power in Grafton

The lights went out across Grafton and Junction Hill by an unplanned power outage last night when safety switches on the network detected a fault.

728 customers were without power from 6.10pm, with crews responding and immediately patrolling powerlines from the North Grafton Zone Substation out to residential areas.

Power was progressively restored as crews patrolled lines and confirmed the integrity of the network. The majority of customers had their power back on at 8.25pm and the rest just before 9pm.

An underground cable fault was located near the Zone Substation with crews able to isolate this part of the network for repairs to take place without impacting customers' power.

Repairs are continuing today.

If customer have concerns they can contact Essential Energy on 13 20 80.