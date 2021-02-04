Safety upgrade work continues on Big River Way

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole and Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis discussing the improvements on Big River Way at Tyndale with Transport for NSW, A/ Director Regional Community Partner, Vicky Sisson.

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole and Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis discussing the improvements on Big River Way at Tyndale with Transport for NSW, A/ Director Regional Community Partner, Vicky Sisson.

The former Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Tyndale is set for some serious safety upgrades, with $20 million earmarked for the route over the next three years.

Now known as Big River Way, the safety work will include repairs to road surface, improving intersections and median safety barriers at various points along the roadway

Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole Minister said projects had been completed at Bom Bom Creek and Lower Coldstream, with work underway from Six Mile Lane to Reilleys Lane, and more planned for Ulmarra, Clarenza and Glenugie.

“The NSW Government is investing $20 million over three years from the Safer Roads and pavement programs to ensure locals enjoy increased safety along this stretch of road,” Mr Toole said.

“With the $15 billion Pacific Highway upgrade finished, we’re not taking a break, but getting straight to work on ensuring that the old highway alignment remains a safe and reliable option for the local communities that rely upon it.

“Work is starting now to repair the road surface, widen the centre median and install a roadside safety barrier on a three-kilometre section south of Grafton between Six Mile Lane and Reilleys Lane.

A section of resealing works undertaken on Big River Way at Tyndale.

Member for Clarence and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said residents along Big River Way have been enjoying reduced traffic and increased amenity following the opening in May last year of the bypassed section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

“Upcoming works include improving the intersection of Big River Way with Heber Street in South Grafton, pavement slab stabilisation at Ulmarra to prevent cracking, resealing at Glenugie, Ulmarra and Tyndale to improve the road pavement, and installing median safety barrier at Glenugie, Tyndale and north of Ulmarra,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Work to widen the road shoulders was completed late last year at the intersection of McLachlans Lane at Ulmarra and the intersection of Swan Lane at Clarenza.

“Work has been completed to rebuild a 1.45-kilometre section of the road between Six Mile Lane and Bom Bom Creek, and to rebuild and resurface the pavement and widen the road median on a one-kilometre section at Lower Coldstream.

“Vegetation clearing has also been completed near Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie, along with the installation of roadside safety barriers and improvements to drainage.

“These projects have been helping the local economy in these difficult times by creating up to 50 jobs and supporting local contractors and suppliers.”

More information on upcoming improvements to Big River Way is available at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/big-river-way-glenugie-tyndale.