Safety upgrades for Market Square

FUND BOOST: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and acting general manager Ashley Lindsay at the announcement of almost $150k to upgrades to Market Square for community safety.

IT HOSTS singing, dancing, and even a royal crowning, and thanks to the State Government and Clarence Valley Council, it is to become the true centre of town.

Council will receive nearly $150,000 in funding to activate Grafton's Market Square and make it a safe and attractive public space after receiving a grant as part of the Liberals and Nationals' Community Safety Fund.

"I am delighted Clarence Valley Council's application to improve lighting, fencing, landscaping and signage in Grafton's Market Square has been successful in this round of the Community Safety Fund grants,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Gulaptis said that local crime had a significant social and economic cost, and providing Grafton with safe spaces for community engagement is crucial in diverting people from criminal and anti-social behaviour.

"This Government is committed to doing all it can to keep people on the right side of the law, and out of the justice system,” he said.

"We acknowledge that a one-size-fits-all model simply does not work when it comes to reducing criminal and anti-social activity in our regions.

"Importantly, this project is the result of collaboration between council, local police and the liquor accord, and has Grafton-specific solutions at its heart.

"I'm enormously proud that we are working with communities to bring local crime prevention strategies to fruition,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"I commend Clarence Valley Council for identifying the need for this local project, and its commitment to giving local people the best possible facilities to promote community safety.”

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons, said recent surveys conducted by council overwhelmingly found residents wanted to live in a safe community.

"This funding announcement meets those community sentiments nicely and we thank the State Government for its support,” he said.

"Market Square is a wonderful piece of public open space and this funding will help make it safer and more user-friendly.”

The work is part of an ongoing plan of council works with the park which had included relocation of benches and clearing of vegetation to improve sight and safety.