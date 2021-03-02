SafeWork shines light on solar sites

Solar panels installation on rooftop, ideal for any renewable article or wallpaper

It’s the number one killer on building sites, and SafeWork NSW is putting the local construction industry on notice over fall risks.



Following a number of serious incidents on construction sites across regional areas, SafeWork NSW visited more than 60 construction sites from Tweed Heads to Ballina last week, issuing 96 notices including eight on the spot fines, 16 prohibition and 72 improvement notices.

Solar installers will come under particular focus in upcoming unannounced visits by SafeWork inspectors as the regulator targeted the heightened risk associate with the solar boom.



SafeWork NSW regional construction director Laurence Richey said there were serious risks on a number of construction sites including no fall protection, poor hygiene standards as well as significant electrical compliance issues.

“It was really disappointing to walk onto sites which have serious falls risks, as well as scaffolds with missing parts or evidence that unlicensed workers had altered or removed scaffolding components,” Mr Richey said.

“Fines of up to $3600 were issued for falls risks, while prohibition and improvement notices were issued for risks from falling objects and not managing moving plant.

“Builders can expect further ongoing visits as we continue to check compliance, take enforcement action, and apply sanctions where any risks are observed.

“We want to remind the construction industry that falls from heights are the number one killer on NSW building sites. More than 12,000 workers were injured after a fall from a height between 2014 and 2017. Sadly 25 died, while more than 240 were permanently disabled.

“Ongoing construction blitzes by SafeWork will be occurring right across both metropolitan and regional NSW in 2021, with findings like these a wake-up call for the construction industry is needed to immediately lift their standards.”

Mr Richey said inspectors could also refer any poor quality construction work or unsafe practices detected to the Office of the NSW Building Commissioner for further investigation.

Better Regulation Minister Kevin Anderson said with state and federal government rebates stimulating an increase in solar panel rooftop installations, SafeWork is intent on ensuring the industry puts safety first.

“Last year we saw around 90,000 installations across the state and no doubt there will be even more this year, as many of us look at new ways to reduce costs of living,” Mr Anderson said.

Installing solar systems exposes workers to risks of serious injury, including through falls from ladders, roofs and skylights, as well as electrical risks.

“While our focus is on proactively raising awareness of safe practices, we will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to those who put workers‘ lives at risk by not using the right safety gear or conducting work without a licence,” Mr Anderson said.

Apart from undertaking compliance inspections, SafeWork inspectors held a number of toolbox talks covering primary harms in the construction industry.

SafeWork NSW and Fair Trading also offer advisory services to builders and trades persons to assist in achieving safe sites. For assistance, builders and trades people are encouraged to contact 13 10 50.