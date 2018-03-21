Sailing club move gets tick of approval

Two sail boats on the Clarence River on March 10, 2018,.

CLARENCE Valley Council have decided to finalise the draft masterplan for Corcoran Park with consultation with the Clarence River Sailing Club, Clarence River Yacht Club, Big River Ski Club and Grafton Scout Group.

The masterplan is to be considered by council by June 19 and, subject to sight inspection, provide advice and assistance to the Clarence River Sailing Club to advance their move to Corcoran Park at club cost.

This is following the club's request to move from their position on the Clarence River near the Grafton Bridge. The club's decision to move has been driven by the disruption to their activity and sailing courses as a result of the new Grafton Bridge being approved and now being constructed.

Cr Jason Kingsley proposed a new motion that would not heavily rely on the masterplan.

"I'm concerned things will just sit stagnant,” he said.

"I've seen it happen in the past... I'd like to see this progress in a timely fashion,” Cr Kingsley said.

However, works and civil director Troy Anderson said the masterplan would not hinder the club's move to the new site.