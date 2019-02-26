Sailing club's rebuild after storm almost complete

TEAM EFFORT: Big River Sailing Club commodore Harriet Woodrow in front of the rebuilt club that was blown down in a storm in January 2018.

TEAM EFFORT: Big River Sailing Club commodore Harriet Woodrow in front of the rebuilt club that was blown down in a storm in January 2018. Adam Hourigan

HARRIET Woodrow walked out of the musical Beautiful in Sydney in January 2018 to a phone call which wasn't music to her ears.

The commodore of the Big River Sailing Club at Harwood was told by the sailing club's neighbours at the slipway a bad storm had come through.

"The sailing club's gone,” she said the call said. "And we just had no idea, we had no context, because down in Sydney we didn't even know about a storm.”

Coming back the next day, Ms Woodrow said there was an initial sense of resignation at seeing the club she'd been involved in for nearly 20 years destroyed.

WRECKED: The large storm that hit Maclean also destroyed the Big River Sailing Club's clubhouse and a storage compound. Contributed

"But I'm a very pragmatic person, and we just went, well it's on the ground, it is what it is,” she said.

More than 12 months later, after acres of paperwork and hard work from club members, the new facility is all but rebuilt.

"We've got a couple of things like the benchtops in the kitchen to finish, and the staircase to upstairs isn't done,” Ms Woodrow said.

"But it's a usable space.”

The club has been sailing right through the rebuild, operating out of an ad-hoc facility from a nearby boatshed, but Ms Woodrow said the new facility was a great improvement.

"We've got a new modern building that won't need maintenance, and much more space,” she said.

"We've built basically over the same footprint, but we've moved the boat ramp to the end, which means we now have double the deck space.

"And there's much more room for the control tower up top where we run the races from.”

Despite what she described as a dream run with the insurance company, the payout figure did not include a total rebuild, and members had been working hard themselves to help other trades complete the job.

"We did it as a club project to stretch the dollar as far as we could.”

Just like any good home build, the club will hold its unofficial "housewarming party” on March 16-17 to coincide with the annual two-day Bridge to Breakers regatta.

"We anticipate this one might be a record breaker,” Ms Woodrow said.