Sailing to Susan Island Challenge glory

SAILING: The Clarence River Sailing Club's Susan Island Challenge tested the skill and resolve of crews taking part in the annual race on Saturday, with A Class skipper Brian Wright standing tall in the catamaran division to take out both line honour and corrected time wins.

After recently competing in the A Class National and World titles at Hervey Bay, alongside former club member Andrew Landenberger, Wright's experience was on show as he completed the course in a sizzling 41 minutes.

Despite the variable breeze and confined water, CRSC publicity officer Peter Zietsch said Wright's craft performed magnificently.

"The course briefing was simple: sail upstream to Susan Island, complete one circuit in an anti-clockwise direction then return to the finish in front of the club. The straight line distance is roughly ten kilometres but can vary wildly depending on the wind direction and number of tacks needed when sailing against it,” he said.

"Saturday's journey was remarkably short with the breeze tending mainly to the north which allowed a lot of off wind sailing. Amazingly some skippers were able to complete the entire race on just two tacks.

"The breeze was light in the early stages but freshened as the race progressed. By the finish it was gusting over 10 knots and still building. However it was frustratingly unpredictable as it swung through every point of the compass.”

The battle for minor placings was a much anticipated contest between Hobie 18 skippers Luke Denham (along with crew Fletcher and Orlando) and Lindsay Cowan and crew Will Price. The Denhams got a brilliant start putting them into clear air early in the race but Cowan and Price were soon on their tail. Engaging in a series of cat and mouse manoeuvres the pair kept in close contact until the notorious tip of the island where the Denhams seized the advantage and went on to take second place.

With luck still against them, Cowan and Price then missed a crucial windshift allowing another Hobie crew - Mick Maginnity and Mark Woods - to surge past and snatch the bronze.

Laser skipper and race favourite James Harrison took out the prize in the monohull fleet. Despite a lacklustre start and trailing his rivals up the northern side of the island, Harrison read the breeze perfectly at the turn making the decision to go wide and steer directly for the southern bank. He gained an impressive twenty boat lengths with this manoeuvre it was all but game over. Peter Zietsch was second home and Gus Young came in third. Laser Radial sailor Theo Perret took out fourth place and sailed exceptionally well in his first assault on the island.