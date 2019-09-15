Sailors ease past young McAuley in reserve decider

STRONG RUN: Sailors were too good for McAuley Blue in the women's reserve grade grand final.

STRONG RUN: Sailors were too good for McAuley Blue in the women's reserve grade grand final. Christopher Blanchard

WOMEN'S RESERVE GRADE GRAND FINAL: Sailors may have had a disappointing result in the women's first grade grand final but the tables were turned in the reserve grade decider.

Sailors Allure Derma have been the leading side in the competition all year with just two losses and two draws to go with 14 wins and they showed why they were minor premiers with a dominant 5-1 win over McAuley Blue yesterday.

The last match-up between the two sides ended in the same 5-1 scoreline with Sailors putting any thought of their 0-0 draw back in round 9 well and truly behind them.

The eventual winners earned their place in the grand final with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Baileys Diamonds in the semi-finals and without a loss since round seven, Sailors have carried through their form with conviction.

Sailors got off to a quick start, stretching their opponents up and down Brent Livermore Field and using their experience to get a good hold of the game.

McAuley's youth shone through for periods of the game as they looked to use their pace to get back on Sailors.

But Sailors youth and experience combined efficiently as they put the game to bed with five goals on their opponents.

Sailors Allure Derma 5 beat McAuley Blue 1.