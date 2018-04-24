Sailors in ship shape with wins in all grades

Sailors first grade women await a short corner attempt. The club picked up wins in all womens grades at the weekend.

Sailors first grade women await a short corner attempt. The club picked up wins in all womens grades at the weekend. Shirleyanne Thompson

HOCKEY: It was a memorable weekend for Sailors Hockey Club with club scoring wins in every women's game that it played in.

The day of glory culminated in the Sailors' first-grade women scoring a thrilling 1-0 win against Barbs Helgas.

It was a tight tussle between the two clubs, and despite Sailors missing two of their brightest young talents in Ashleigh Ensbey and Hayley Fischer, the side toughed it out for its first win of the season.

Ensbey and Fischer are in Goulburn this week playing for NSW in the Hockey Australia Under 15 National Championships, but are expected to bolster the first-grade side in their return next week.

Club president Darryl Clark praised the efforts of second-grade players who backed up to fill the gaps left by the girls.

"Luckily we have gotten to a point this season where first grade and second grade have been able to keep all their players on the field,” Clark said.

"But when we needed it most this weekend, a few of the girls stepped up and did a great job for the club.

"It is good to see these girls are gelling this early in the season.

"Our first-up game against McAuley was always going to be tough, but then we got a draw last week and now a win. It's a great start.”

This season is the first time Sailors have put a women's team in all four grades, and to see them all come away with a win was special for Clark.

Plenty of work has gone in behind the scenes at the club, and while there has been a few lean seasons in recent years, the extra work appears to be paying dividends in 2018.

"Slowly but surely it has come along to get to this point, and it is great from a committee point of view but also great for the whole club to see,” Clark said.

"But there is still a lot of improvement that could be made, and that's the greatest part of it all - this is not the best it is going to be.”

In other women's first-grade action, a stellar effort in goals by McAuley White keeper Ella Gilbert managed to repel City Bears long enough for McAuley to strike, and it took its third win of the season 4-0.