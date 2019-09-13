Sailors out to end McAuley dynasty in huge women's finale
FIRST GRADE: It seemed all was going to script when McAuley White came into the final round of the regular season as undefeated minor premiers but the run into the grand final has been a rocky road for the defending champions.
A 2-1 loss to Coffs Crusaders before a semi-final defeat at the hands of their opponents today, Sailors Roches Hotel, left McAuley bruised and battered but they fought back through the preliminary and redemption is on their minds.
"We have had a lot of tough games this year and we look forward to another in the final. Each team member of McAuley knows the game of hockey well and is prepared to work hard to achieve it,” said McAuley coach Harrison Smith.
"We have enjoyed a season the playing group can certainly be proud of. We have built a style of play that is just as enjoyable to play as it is to watch.”
While Sailors had a slow start to the year with just one win from their first five games, coach Rob Third has turned the club around, helping them to second spot on the ladder and a first ever grand final appearance.
"Heading into the end of the season the team endured a couple of losses but they recouped, playing fantastic hockey in the major semi to progress through their first grand final appearance in the team's short three years in the competition,” Third said.
"We consist of a great team of talented players to form a mix of energy, speed and experience. The team has developed into a cohesive playing group, proving their potential toward the middle of the season with a number of wins.”
The stage is set, with juggernauts McAuley primed and ready to extend their run at the top but Sailors are a side with real determination and after getting a leg up over their opponents in recent weeks they will fancy themselves to do it again.
Only time will tell in this epic clash of the titans.
PAST MEETINGS
Rd 1: McAuley 8-0 Sailors
Rd 6: McAuley 5-0 Sailors
Rd 11: McAuley 2-1 Sailors
Rd 16: McAuley 3-1 Sailors
Semi-finals: McAuley 2-3 Sailors
GAME DAY: McAuley White take on Sailors Roches Hotel on Brent Livermore Field at 4.40pm tomorrow.