Sailors out to end McAuley dynasty in huge women's finale

ONGOING BATTLE: Sam Lawson (right) battles for possession with a Sailors opponent during the Grafton Hockey Association womens A Grade clash between Sailors Roches Hotel and McAuley White earlier this year. Shirleyanne Thompson

FIRST GRADE: It seemed all was going to script when McAuley White came into the final round of the regular season as undefeated minor premiers but the run into the grand final has been a rocky road for the defending champions.

A 2-1 loss to Coffs Crusaders before a semi-final defeat at the hands of their opponents today, Sailors Roches Hotel, left McAuley bruised and battered but they fought back through the preliminary and redemption is on their minds.

Women's first grade finalists McAuley White. Shirleyanne and Chris Blanchard

"We have had a lot of tough games this year and we look forward to another in the final. Each team member of McAuley knows the game of hockey well and is prepared to work hard to achieve it,” said McAuley coach Harrison Smith.

"We have enjoyed a season the playing group can certainly be proud of. We have built a style of play that is just as enjoyable to play as it is to watch.”

Women's first grade finalists Sailors Roches Hotel. Shirleyanne and Chris Blanchard

While Sailors had a slow start to the year with just one win from their first five games, coach Rob Third has turned the club around, helping them to second spot on the ladder and a first ever grand final appearance.

"Heading into the end of the season the team endured a couple of losses but they recouped, playing fantastic hockey in the major semi to progress through their first grand final appearance in the team's short three years in the competition,” Third said.

"We consist of a great team of talented players to form a mix of energy, speed and experience. The team has developed into a cohesive playing group, proving their potential toward the middle of the season with a number of wins.”

The stage is set, with juggernauts McAuley primed and ready to extend their run at the top but Sailors are a side with real determination and after getting a leg up over their opponents in recent weeks they will fancy themselves to do it again.

Only time will tell in this epic clash of the titans.

PAST MEETINGS

Rd 1: McAuley 8-0 Sailors

Rd 6: McAuley 5-0 Sailors

Rd 11: McAuley 2-1 Sailors

Rd 16: McAuley 3-1 Sailors

Semi-finals: McAuley 2-3 Sailors

GAME DAY: McAuley White take on Sailors Roches Hotel on Brent Livermore Field at 4.40pm tomorrow.