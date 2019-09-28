Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sailors rescued by cruise ship back home
Sailors rescued by cruise ship back home
Environment

Sailors rescued by cruise ship back home

by Aaron Bunch, AAP
28th Sep 2019 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the rescued Australian sailors plucked from the sea by a passing cruise ship after their motor cruiser sank near New Caledonia says it's a great feeling to be back dry land.

The sailors were plucked from the sea by P&O cruise ship, the Pacific Dawn. Picture: Channel 9
The sailors were plucked from the sea by P&O cruise ship, the Pacific Dawn. Picture: Channel 9

Seasoned sailors Chris Doran, his cousin Kevin Doran and Ben Johnson were motoring to Queensland after a three-month trip in the South Pacific when their boat struck a discarded rope about 5.30am on Thursday and started to sink.

"Initially we thought we might have hit a reef but that wasn't the case," Chris Doran told reporters in Brisbane after the cruise ship docked on Saturday morning.

"We found quite a large ship's rope, there was about 50 metres of it and it wrapped around both propellers causing a breach in the hull, the boat started taking on water." Realising their boat was going under, the men made a May Day call, grabbed their passports and some water before piling into a life raft.

 

 

Fortunately for them, help wasn't too far away.

P&O cruise ship, the Pacific Dawn, was in the area and quickly came to their rescue.

"It could have been a lot worse, especially if it happened in the middle of the night or the ship was further away," Chris Doran said.

Captain Alan Dockeray says it was a no-brainer making the decision to go to the stricken sailors' aid.

"We had to go and help them and fortunately they were on the route so we didn't have to turn back," he said laughing with the men.

Captain Dockeray said he could see the men's smiling faces as the Pacific Dawn approached.

"They were very nice, unexpected guests," he said.

cruise ship rescue sailors

Top Stories

    Council livestream goes dead at the weirdest time

    premium_icon Council livestream goes dead at the weirdest time

    Council News Conspiracy theorist prick up their ears when they learn which report council was debating when the livestream went dead.

    Vikings must weather Storm to 'snap out of slump'

    premium_icon Vikings must weather Storm to 'snap out of slump'

    Basketball The Vikings will be hoping to make it rain as the Storm hits Grafton

    A new way to recycle hits Grafton

    premium_icon A new way to recycle hits Grafton

    News 'We've watched it over the last three weeks and it's just growing'

    Event serves up Clarence's best

    premium_icon Event serves up Clarence's best

    Community Gate to Plate is so much than a lunch