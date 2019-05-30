Sailors sights set on NSW school state titles

HOCKEY: There will be a large contingent of Grafton Sailors playing for representative teams at the NSW Primary School Sports Association state hockey carnival.

A total of 12 juniors from the club have been chosen to play in the squads, which club president Darryl Clarke said represented a real achievement.

The club was used to having only a handful of juniors picked in the PSSA teams and this year's effort was the culmination of the hard work the club had been putting into their junior development.

"We generally have two or three each year and this is probably the most we have had in a single year,” he said.

"We have some very talented kids and it is good to see the years of nurturing these kids is starting to pay dividends, not just in the PSSA but in wider squads too.”

Chase Callaghan was selected to play for the Polding team which represented catholic primary schools and his father Nash Callaghan explained it was the first time his son had tried out.

"I am really proud. When we went to Tamworth they picked 11 out of about 65 kids, it was a great effort,” he said.

"It is good to see so many sailors picked too, it is really good for the club and will be good for the kids to face some of the stiff competition from Sydney.”

The carnivals will be held next month with Blake Claydon, Charlie McGarvie, Tyler Gooley, Sebastien McLachlan, and Hayden Biele representing the North Coast boys in Lismore on June 4 to 6.

Riley Wondergem was picked for the CIS team and Chase Callaghan for the Polding team which were also competing in Lismore.

Savannah Cheney, Shanae Crispin, Eliza Berrick and Sharni Firth will be competing for the North Coast girls in Newcastle on June 25 to 27.

Clarke explained the PSSA competition was the start of the juniors representative journey and it would be a big year for them and many other representative players at the club.

"After they play at a PSSA level they can go on to state squads and the club have a number of players who have done this.”