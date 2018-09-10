Sailors turn up trumps on historic grand final day

HOCKEY: Sailors Hockey Club has capped off a terrific season on the Grafton Hockey Association fields, clinching all five junior grand finals they were a part of.

It was also a chance for the club's Under-16 outfit, Sailors Bean Scene, to alleviate 12 months of heartache by exacting grand final revenge against Royals Jets, winning 5-1.

Confidence was the key for the Sailors outfit, who scored two goals in the opening ten minutes before going on to control the rest of the match.

A blinding shot across the face of goal into the top corner from Royals star Jake Lambeth pegged brought respect back to the Royals side midway through the first half but the side never really looked like overcoming Sailors might.

Club president Darryl Clark said it was just a case of the whole team working together toward a common goal.

"In terms of stand outs the guys that always play well, Elliott Speed, Tyler McGarvie and Ashleigh Ensbey but really you could just start at the top of the list and work your way down. They were all great,” Clark said. "We always knew the boys and girls had it in them, it was just good to get those early goals and get them on the back foot.”

It wasn't the only blow out scoreline, with the Sailors Allstars securing a 9-1 win in the Under 13 decider.

"It was a huge day for our club,” Clark said. "Five out of five finals, I guess it doesn't get much better than that.

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

Under 11s: Sailors Kookas 2 def Royals Rockers 1

Under 13s: Sailors Allstars 9 def Roylas Rangers 1

Under 16s: Sailors Bean Scene 5 def Royals Jets 1

Div 1 Girls: Sailors ESP 3 def GPS Chicks With Sticks 0

Div 2: Sailors Thunder 1 def Sailors Lightning 0

Div 3: SGPS Cubs 3 def GPS Rainbows 2