Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Love him or hate him, Nick Kyrgios does wonderful community work. Picture: Michael Klein
Love him or hate him, Nick Kyrgios does wonderful community work. Picture: Michael Klein
Tennis

Saint Nick’s beautiful offer to those doing it tough

6th Apr 2020 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has again shown his big heart, offering to drop off food to anyone going hungry during the coronavirus crisis.

Following his generosity shown during the summer bushfires, when he kick-started a fundraising campaign that raised almost $5 million, Kyrgios is using his profile to reach those in need.

He posted a note on Instagram saying he will deliver food to anyone going without.

"If ANYONE is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough ... please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach," Kyrgios wrote.

"Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have.

"Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked!"

 

View this post on Instagram

Real talk

A post shared by NK (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

 

View this post on Instagram

This is what it’s about in 2020 ❤️

A post shared by NK (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

 

Kyrgios appears to be spending the ATP shutdown at his Canberra home and recently posted an image of him adding to his tattoo collection.

The ATP Tour has been suspended until at least the end of the month, although is unlikely to resume then with the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments already postponed.

Originally published as Saint Nick's beautiful offer to those doing it tough

More Stories

coronavirus nick kyrgios tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY FOR RECOVERY: Jobs growth, expansion in face of crisis

        premium_icon READY FOR RECOVERY: Jobs growth, expansion in face of crisis

        Business IT’S business as usual for manufacturing company Yamba Welding and Engineering, whose philosophy could hold the key towards building resilience into the future.

        IN COURT: 33 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 33 people appearing in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today, Tuesday, April 7

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19

        100yo WWII vet marches on despite Anzac ban

        premium_icon 100yo WWII vet marches on despite Anzac ban

        News Corky pulls out all the stops to beat COVID-19