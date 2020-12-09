SALEYARDS: Good weather forecast drives cattle sales
Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents
268 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market for export types to slaughter sold cheaper with bullocks selling to 344c/kg and cows to 278c/kg. Feeder steers to the feedlot trade sold to 390c/kg, cows to the restocker sold to 290c/kg. Restockers were more selective on their purchases however the quality weaner steers still sold from 400c/kg to 618c/kg. Next week our Tuesday sale will be Fat and Store cattle combined for December. Your entries are recommended and invited.Sale Highlights include: