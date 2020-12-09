Menu
Matt Filicietti of South Gundurimba near Lismore was selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor was selected for his offering of 34 head, comprising of 19 Murray Grey cows and a mixture of cross-bred heifers and steers. The offering topped at 500.2c/kg for a solid 215kg Murray Grey steer calf. The pair of Brahman-cross steers pictured sold for 396
Rural

SALEYARDS: Good weather forecast drives cattle sales

Adam Hourigan
9th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

268 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market for export types to slaughter sold cheaper with bullocks selling to 344c/kg and cows to 278c/kg. Feeder steers to the feedlot trade sold to 390c/kg, cows to the restocker sold to 290c/kg. Restockers were more selective on their purchases however the quality weaner steers still sold from 400c/kg to 618c/kg. Next week our Tuesday sale will be Fat and Store cattle combined for December. Your entries are recommended and invited.

Sale Highlights include:
Grafton Daily Examiner

