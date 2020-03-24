Saleyards latest centre to announce changes

THE Grafton saleyards are the latest centre to be effected by the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday Clarence Valley Council, who own and operate the The Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre, announced a raft of new measures which would allow it to remain open.

In an effort to strike a balance between facilitating the livestock sales and slowing the spread of COVID-19 council announced the set of new guidelines via their website.

“The Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre is committed to continuing saleyard operations for as long as possible,” council stated.

“Anyone, including vendors, that are not purchasing cattle are not able to attend sale until further notice.

“No children under the age of 16 years are allowed on site until further notice.”

From now on only buyers, agents and saleyard staff are permitted to attend the sale and must all sign in and out to enable traceability of attendees.

Only one buyer will be able to be inside the administration office at any one time and buyers will have to be seated 1.5 metres apart around the sale ring.

“Any person who is suffering any symptoms such as fever (high temperature), cough or difficulty breathing, should seek medical care and not attend the sale,” council stated

“Always practice social distancing, remaining 1.5 metres away from others present at Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre.”