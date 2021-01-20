Saleyards strong start to new year

Joe and Barb Carlton of Ulmarra were selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s Grafton prime cattle sale. The Carlton’s sold 2 Brangus cows and 5 spayed heifers on what proved to be another very strong market. The vendor is well known for offering well-finished grown cattle and today’s offering certainly enhanced that reputation. The pen of 3 spayed heifers pictured was typical of the o

Joe and Barb Carlton of Ulmarra were selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s Grafton prime cattle sale. The Carlton’s sold 2 Brangus cows and 5 spayed heifers on what proved to be another very strong market. The vendor is well known for offering well-finished grown cattle and today’s offering certainly enhanced that reputation. The pen of 3 spayed heifers pictured was typical of the o

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents



343 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market was exceptionally strong with all categories selling dearer. Bullocks were up by as much as 30-40 C/kg to top at 381 C/kg. Cows also improved to top at 316 C/kg with most sales between 280 C/kg to 310 C/kg. Young cattle continued this strong momentum with British bred weaner steers over 200kg selling to 630 C/kg. Weaner heifers were just as strong selling between 450 C/kg to 600 C/kg.

Sale Highlights

Wayne Pearson bullocks sold to 380 C/kg weighed 558kg to return $2117/hd

D T Conroy bullocks sold to 368 C/kg weighed 600kg to return $2100/hd

PD & KA Stephenson feeder steers sold to 436 C/kg weighed 425kg to return $1845/hd

J R & B A Carlton heavy heifers sold to 356 C/kg weighed 498kg to return $1765/hd

W W Woods heifers sold to 333 C/kg weighed 515kg to return $1710/hd

N & K Jagoe heavy heifers sold to 338 C/kg weighed 503kg to return $1694/hd

B C Chevalley cows sold to 303 C/kg weighed 575kg to return $1738/hd

Sharon Fisher cows sold to 315 C/kg weighed 603kg to return $1900/hd

J McGregor Angus steer calves sold to 615 C/kg weighed 246kg to return $1505/hd

Bailey family Angus heifers sold to 496 C/kg weighed 261kg to return $1290/hd

A I Green & Co Angus heifers sold to 602 C/kg weighed 160kg to return $960/hd

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 343 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 19th January 2021.

Grafton Fat Sale saw a good yarding of cattle this week, with most cattle showing the benefits of the good season. Export cattle were well supplied, the majority being heavy cows. All processors were back in action and competed strongly to see both bullocks and cows sell much dearer. All the young cattle on offer were snapped up by restockers, with no sign of the market slowing, selling slightly dearer.

Please note there will be no Fat Cattle Sale next Tuesday 26th January 2021 due to the Australia Day Public Holiday. The next Fat Cattle Sale will be held Tuesday 2nd February 2021.

Sale Highlights include:

A/C Ken McKenzie sold a Brahman Cross Bullock 365.2c/kg weighed 650kg – $2,373.80

A/C Joel Chevalley sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 370.2c/kg averaged 590kg – $2,184.18 p/hd

A/C JB Moran sold Shorthorn Steers 380.2c/kg averaged 565kg – $2,148.13 p/hd

A/C David Norman sold Angus Cross Steers 360.2c/kg averaged 540kg – $1,945.08 p/hd

A/C LD Holdings sold a Charolais Heifer 354.2c/kg weighed 562.5kg – $1,992.38

A/C SJ & JA Pereira sold an Angus Cross Cow 313.2c/kg weighed 585kg – $1,832.22

A/C Edwards Livestock sold Brangus Cows 314.2c/kg averaged 645kg – $2,026.59 p/hd

A/C Sawtolga Park sold Angus & Santa Cows 312.2c/kg averaged 728.6kg – $2,274.60

A/C IM & JL Fahey sold a Brangus Cow 313.2c/kg weighed 600kg – $1,879.20

A/C KJ Adams & JM King sold Charbray Cows 315.2c/kg averaged 732.5kg – $2,308.84 p/hd

A/C Nattai Investments sold Brahman/Hereford Cross Cows 311.2c/kg averaged 601.7kg – $1,872.39 p/hd

A/C Chevbros sold an Angus Bull 310c/kg weighed 980kg – $3,038.00

A/C TMMM Pastoral sold a Brahman Cross Steer 476.2c/kg weighed 325kg – $1,547.65

A/C Bruce Matten sold Angus Vealer Steers 628.2c/kg averaged 224kg – $1,407.17 p/hd

A/C T & D Devon sold an Angus Vealer Heifer 648.2c/kg weighed 145kg – $939.89