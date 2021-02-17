SALEYARDS: Young cattle keep markets moving forward

R. Connors & K. Sullivan of Elland were selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a total of 7 Angus, including a cull-for-age cow, 3 heifers and 3 steers. The pen of 3 steers was the top of the offering selling for 506.2c/kg at an average weight of 321.7kg to gross a healthy $1,628.28/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and

R. Connors & K. Sullivan of Elland were selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a total of 7 Angus, including a cull-for-age cow, 3 heifers and 3 steers. The pen of 3 steers was the top of the offering selling for 506.2c/kg at an average weight of 321.7kg to gross a healthy $1,628.28/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents



394 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market was not quite as strong for bullocks however they still topped at 355c/kg to average 342c/kg. Feeder steers sold to 440c/kg to average 415c/kg. Cows also were a shade softer topping at 298c/kg with most cow sales between 270c/kg and 290c/kg. Young cattle continue on their strong trend with heavy weaner steers above 250c/kg selling at 588c/kg and the light weight weaner steers selling to 678c/kg. This Thursday we will hold the February Special Store Cattle Sale. Your entries are invited and recommended.

Sale Highlights



Bailey family bullocks sold to 352c/kg weighed 718kg to return $2520/hd

Drayton Pastoral bullocks sold to 350c/kg weighed 640kg to return $2235/hd

K B & J M Moran bullocks sold to 345c/kg weighed 590kg to return $2036/hd

T J & N Commerford sold to 420c/kg weighed 520kg to return $2181/hd

P C & P A Richardson bullocks sold to 350c/kg weighed 573kg to return $2004/hd

Watters Pastoral heifers sold to 328c/kg weighed 585kg to return $1902/hd

Coombadjha Trust cows sold to 292c/kg weighed 581kg to return $1693/hd

B W Brown cows sold to 290c/kg weighed 555kg to return $1606/hd

Des Winter cows sold to 296c/kg weighed 635kg to return $1875/hd

Jill McGregor Angus steers sold to 632c/kg weighed 222kg to return $1396/hd

Sonia Gleeson Angus steers sold to 660c/kg weighed 175kg to return $1152/hd

