Lifetime ban for footy thug, club dumped from league

Salisbury West captain Adam Jones on his way to the Adelaide Footy League tribunal on Wednesday night. Picture: Brad Fleet

A NORTHERN suburbs football club has been dumped from the Adelaide Footy League and its captain banned for life after he was found guilty of four offences from the one game.

Salisbury West player Adam Jones was suspended on Wednesday night for a total of 27 weeks, taking his career tally to 34 games and over the league's 12-game life ban threshold.

It is the largest suspension ever handed down in league history for an individual from a single match.

Jones was found guilty of striking, kicking and undue rough play, after four incidents were caught on camera last Saturday against Trinity Old Scholars.

The guilty verdict breached a good behaviour agreement Salisbury West had with the league, meaning the club was immediately turfed for the remainder of the season.

"Salisbury West entered season 2018 fully cognisant of the consequences for a breach of their agreement let alone a series of breaches to this magnitude from one match," league chief executive John Kernahan said.

"The league has never baulked from its responsibility of removing those who present a risk to other members whether they be an individual, team or club and we are not about to start now.

"We're quite happy having less players and even a club or two if it means the ones we do have are playing footy for the reasons we promote."

It was the latest in a series of violent on-field incidents involving the club dating back to 2005.

Jones and Salisbury West officials were yet to make any public comment by Thursday morning.

Salsibury West will play no further part in the division six finals series.

It is the second club to be removed from the league this season, following fellow northern suburbs club Salisbury North.

Jones received three suspensions for striking, one for 10 weeks (by knee), a second for six weeks (by knee) and a third for an elbow.

He also received three games for attempting to trip. A stomping charge was dismissed.

The league deregisters players if they exceed its 12-match threshold.

One of the hits shattered the jaw of Trinity player Carl Teusner, who underwent surgery on Wednesday morning.

Trinity player Carl Teusner underwent surgery on Wednesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Teusner also made a statement to police about the incident on Tuesday.

The league has reshaped the division six finals series following Salisbury West's removal.

Rosewater, which was scheduled to play the Tigers in a semi-final this Saturday, will instead progress directly through to the grand final, which will be played on September 1.

Trinity's semi-final against Fitzroy this weekend will become a preliminary final with the winner facing the Dogs in the decider.

Salisbury West's B grade has also been removed from the division six reserves finals.

Last year, four Salisbury West players - two seniors and two under-18s - were suspended for a total of 31 weeks across the season from five separate reports.

In 2005, the division four grand final between Salisbury West and Payneham Norwood Union turned violent and five Tigers players were suspended for a total of 38 games.

Salisbury West was also fined $2000 and was not promoted to division three for the next season.