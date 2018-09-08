Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Brenda Strong GLA180413EGGS
Health

Egg recall as 23 diagnosed with salmonella

by AAP
8th Sep 2018 11:02 AM

CONSUMERS in Sydney are being told to avoid Glendenning Farms eggs after 23 people were diagnosed with food poisoning from Salmonella enteritidis.

The NSW Food Authority is working with NSW Health to investigate the cases which occurred in a cluster and says the company, Eggz on the Run, is undertaking a voluntary recall of the eggs.

Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them for a full refund.
Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them for a full refund.

Salmonella enteritidis symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, usually about six to 72 hours after the contaminated food is eaten.

Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Proof of purchase for a recalled item isn't required.

Related Items

editors picks eggs recall salmonella

Top Stories

    An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    premium_icon An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    News One of Grafton's oldest buildings has an intriguing history. Go behind the ornate 1800s doors and bullet-ridden walls in The Daily Examiner's exclusive tour

    Prison escapees may be headed to Casino, police

    Prison escapees may be headed to Casino, police

    Crime Two men escaped from a minimum security correctional facility

    Trio braved raging floodwaters as men clung to power pole

    premium_icon Trio braved raging floodwaters as men clung to power pole

    News SES volunteers honoured with bravery citations

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    News Lasting Impressions owner's take on the plastic bag challenge

    Local Partners